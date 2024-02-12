2024 Welsh Open: snooker schedule on live TV today, is Judd Trump playing - and Llandudno prize money
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (12 February) sees the start of the Welsh Open, the last of the four Home Nations Series tournaments.
Held annually since 1992, the tournament sees snooker players from around the world compete, and it is known for attracting top players in the sport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Like other ranking events, players earn ranking points based on their performance in the tournament, and these points contribute to their overall standing in the world rankings. It's being held for the second year in a row at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.
The winner of this year's tournament will receive £80,000 out of a total prize fund of £427,000. But how can you keep up with all the action on TV? Here is everything you need to know.
Who is playing?
Despite its prestigious nature, a number of top names won't be playing in this year's Welsh Open tournament.
On 10 February, Ronnie O’Sullivan announced his withdrawal from the tournament due to anxiety. The world number one has had a productive season so far with victories at the UK Championship, the Masters and the World Grand Prix.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Welsh Open is the seventh ranking tournament in which O’Sullivan has elected not to play this season, along with the Champion of Champions event in Bolton in November.
After withdrawing from the German Masters in January, O’Sullivan stressed the need to focus on his “health and wellbeing” despite his continued success on the table. But his success has been increasingly underpinned by health concerns that have seen him withdraw from a series of lesser ranking events.
World number two Judd Trump also won't be appearing, having pulled out following his victory at the German Masters earlier this month.
But defending champion Robert Milkins, who beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final, plays Welshman Jamie Jones in the first round, and home favourite Mark Williams, who last won the title in 1999, is also competing on the first day.
How can I watch it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
All of the action from Llandudno will be live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, and the BBC Sport website and app.
The full tournament TV schedule is as follows (all times are GMT and are subject to change):
- Monday 12 February: 10:00-16:30 and 19:30-20:30
- Tuesday 13 February: 10:00-16:30 and 19:00-22:00
- Wednesday 14 February: 10:00-16:30 and 19:00-22:00
- Thursday 15 February: 12:30-16:30 and 19:00-22:00
- Friday 16 February: Quarter-finals (best of nine frames) 12:30-16:30 and 19:00-19:20, 21:30-22:30
- Saturday 17 February: Semi-finals (best of 11 frames) 13:00-16:30 and 19:00-22:00
- Sunday 18 February: Final (best of 17 frames) 13:00-16:30 and 19:00-22:00
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.