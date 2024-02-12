Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (12 February) sees the start of the Welsh Open, the last of the four Home Nations Series tournaments.

Held annually since 1992, the tournament sees snooker players from around the world compete, and it is known for attracting top players in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like other ranking events, players earn ranking points based on their performance in the tournament, and these points contribute to their overall standing in the world rankings. It's being held for the second year in a row at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

The winner of this year's tournament will receive £80,000 out of a total prize fund of £427,000. But how can you keep up with all the action on TV? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is playing?

Despite its prestigious nature, a number of top names won't be playing in this year's Welsh Open tournament.

On 10 February, Ronnie O’Sullivan announced his withdrawal from the tournament due to anxiety. The world number one has had a productive season so far with victories at the UK Championship, the Masters and the World Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Welsh Open is the seventh ranking tournament in which O’Sullivan has elected not to play this season, along with the Champion of Champions event in Bolton in November.

After withdrawing from the German Masters in January, O’Sullivan stressed the need to focus on his “health and wellbeing” despite his continued success on the table. But his success has been increasingly underpinned by health concerns that have seen him withdraw from a series of lesser ranking events.

World number two Judd Trump also won't be appearing, having pulled out following his victory at the German Masters earlier this month.

But defending champion Robert Milkins, who beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final, plays Welshman Jamie Jones in the first round, and home favourite Mark Williams, who last won the title in 1999, is also competing on the first day.

How can I watch it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of the action from Llandudno will be live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, and the BBC Sport website and app.

The full tournament TV schedule is as follows (all times are GMT and are subject to change):