The West Coast premiership player Adam Selwood has died aged 41.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death comes three months after the death of his twin brother and fellow former AFL player Troy Selwood. Adam Selwood played 187 games for West Coast, including the 2006 premiership, before retiring from football in 2013.

He died in Perth on Saturday morning (17 May). The Selwood family said in a statement via the AFL on Saturday: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Adam earlier today. Words cannot express the grief and sadness we feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam was a loving husband, and an incredible father to Lenny and Billie. We are devastated to lose such a wonderful husband, father, son and brother. We will miss Adam deeply – his spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought to every room. His determination, the lessons he shared, and his infectious personality will stay with us always.

The West Coast premiership player Adam Selwood has died aged 41. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Adam had a unique ability to make people feel special, and our family was lucky to experience that every day. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

His twin brother Troy Selwood died in February and was remembered by Adam as his “best mate” at his funeral. The former West Coast coach Adam Simpson paid tribute to Adam Selwood when news of his death broke on Saturday. “I don’t know what to say. It was a pleasure to work with Adam briefly,” Simpson said on SEN radio.

The West Coast Eagles will honour and pay tribute to Adam Selwood at tomorrow's home game at Optus Stadium. No details have been released about the circumstances of his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad