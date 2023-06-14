For the curious.
Adidas Italy kit: 125th anniversary special edition Italy football jersey explained - price and how to buy

The celebratory shirt will be worn in the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Italy and Spain on Thursday (15 June)

By Ethan Evans
2 minutes ago

Adidas and the Italian national football team are working together to release a special edition jersey to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

It will feature Italy's vintage and timeless combination of white and gold adorned with the Italian side's shield flanked by a golden laurel wreath. The three shoulder stripes will be golden to make the look truly 'bellissimo' as the Azzurri prepare for some important games.

Inspired by the first uniform worn by the Italian men's national team against France in 1910 - which they won 6-2 in front of thousands at the Arena Civica in Milan - the jersey has a very retro feel.

The stunning new kit will be worn by Italy in their UEFA Nations League semi-final match against Spain on Thursday (15 June).

Here is everything you need to know about the special edition Italy kit released by Adidas; including how much it costs and when it is available.

When is the new Italian jersey released?

Italian national team players donning the special edition 125th anniversary kit - Credit: Adidas

Fans and collectors will not need to wait long to have their hands on the jaw-dropping new white and gold Azzurri kit. Adidas will release the special edition Italy jersey on Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

How to buy the new jersey and how much is it?

The special edition kit is available from Wednesday, 14 June - Credit: Adidas

The 125th anniversary Italian special kit will be sold in a limited edition white box, inside it will have the jersey, shorts and a pair of socks. Completing the celebratory item, a postcard which shows the 1910 Italian national team ahead of the kit's historic debut will be included.

For those interested in purchasing the jersey, it is available on the Adidas website, as well as through the Italian FA. It is limited to just 2,023 pieces and retails at a price of 250 euros, which is approximately £213.

