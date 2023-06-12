The England team, headed up by Jill Scott, and World XI, led by Usain Bolt, faced off at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester

The 2023 game raised a whopping £14,619,005 for UNICEF, with Soccer Aid raising over £90 million since the first match was held in 2006.

For the past four years in a row, England have lost the celebrity football match to World XI - and unfortunately for those hoping to see the England team lift the trophy this year, the 2023 match resulted in England’s loss for the fifth consecutive year.

This is everything you need to know.

What was the final result?

The World XI team stormed to victory in the celebrity football match Soccer Aid with a 4-2 victory.

Usain Bolt, World XI captain and Olympian, scored the first goal of the match before half-time, with Sex Education star Asa Butterfield levelling the score for England level second half, just before long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah tackled Bolt to the ground.

Asa Butterfield of England celebrates after scoring the teams second goal during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Minutes later, former Manchester United player Paul Scholes scored for England before needing treatment on the pitch. Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane then grabbed the spotlight, with his World XI team’s second and third goals.

Finally Love Island star Kem Cetinay scored another goal for World XI, marking his fifth goal across his Soccer Aid appearances and making him the all time top scorer in Soccer Aid history.

Ahead of the match, rapper Stormzy, who was part of England’s management team, sounded confident, saying: “We just need to bring it home, that’s the main thing.”

Kem Cetinay of World XI scores the teams fourth goal during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The grime star added that his team should end its losing streak “today”.

Making his first appearance for England, Loki star Tom Hiddleston said: “I’m out there with some of the greatest players in the world and my resolution is to just work hard, run all day, stay alert.”

Hiddleston also encouraged fans in the stadium to donate and light up the stadium ahead of Tom Grennan singing Here to the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer, who is a Manchester United fan, became the first Soccer Aid player to play in the match and give a live half-time performance.

Who was in the lineup?

The England team was made up of:

Jill Scott - Captain

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

Robbie Williams, Manager of World XI awards the Soccer Aid winners shield to Players of World XI following Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The World XI featured: