On Sunday (11 June), celebrities like former One Direction singer Liam Payne, boxer Tommy Fury and Olympian Usain Bolt got together once again for the annual Soccer Aid game to raise money for UNICEF. The game, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, see’s England take on their opponents World XI, with the match this year held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
The 2023 game raised a whopping £14,619,005 for UNICEF, with Soccer Aid raising over £90 million since the first match was held in 2006.
For the past four years in a row, England have lost the celebrity football match to World XI - and unfortunately for those hoping to see the England team lift the trophy this year, the 2023 match resulted in England’s loss for the fifth consecutive year.
This is everything you need to know.
What was the final result?
The World XI team stormed to victory in the celebrity football match Soccer Aid with a 4-2 victory.
Usain Bolt, World XI captain and Olympian, scored the first goal of the match before half-time, with Sex Education star Asa Butterfield levelling the score for England level second half, just before long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah tackled Bolt to the ground.
Minutes later, former Manchester United player Paul Scholes scored for England before needing treatment on the pitch. Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane then grabbed the spotlight, with his World XI team’s second and third goals.
Finally Love Island star Kem Cetinay scored another goal for World XI, marking his fifth goal across his Soccer Aid appearances and making him the all time top scorer in Soccer Aid history.
Ahead of the match, rapper Stormzy, who was part of England’s management team, sounded confident, saying: “We just need to bring it home, that’s the main thing.”
The grime star added that his team should end its losing streak “today”.
Making his first appearance for England, Loki star Tom Hiddleston said: “I’m out there with some of the greatest players in the world and my resolution is to just work hard, run all day, stay alert.”
Hiddleston also encouraged fans in the stadium to donate and light up the stadium ahead of Tom Grennan singing Here to the crowd.
The 28-year-old singer, who is a Manchester United fan, became the first Soccer Aid player to play in the match and give a live half-time performance.
Who was in the lineup?
The England team was made up of:
- Jill Scott - Captain
- Paddy McGuinness
- Jermain Defoe
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Jack Wilshere
- Bugzy Malone
- Tom Grennan
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Gary Neville
- Paul Scholes
- Chunkz
- Joel Corry
- Eni Aluko
- David James
- Scarlette Douglas
- Nicky Butt
- Liam Payne
- Danny Dyer
- Asa Butterfield
- Tom Hiddleston
The World XI featured:
- Usain Bolt - Captain
- Lee Mack
- Steven Bartlett
- Kem Cetinay
- Mo Gilligan
- Maisie Adam
- Tommy Fury
- Heather O’Reilly
- Kalyn Kyle
- Noah Beck
- Ben Foster
- Roberto Carlos
- Nani
- Francesco Totti
- Gabriel Batistuta
- Leon Edwards
- Sam Claflin
- Hernan Crespo
- Patrice Evra
- Niko