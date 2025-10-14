National League club Aldershot are looking for a new manager after Tommy Widdrington has resigned.

The Shots announced Widdrington's departure on Tuesday morning. The 54-year-old had been in charge for two-and-a-half years.

He leaves the Hampshire club in 19th position in the National League. In a statement, Aldershot said: "Aldershot Town Football Club can confirm that Tommy Widdrington has informed the club of his resignation as first-team manager.

"Hugo Langton and Alan Dowson will be overseeing first-team affairs ahead of Saturday’s game against Tamworth. The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

Widdrington joined Aldershot in April 2023 after leaving King's Lynn Town. During his time at the Recreation Ground, he led the Shots to 18th, eighth and 16th in successive seasons.

Last term he also delivered silverware as Aldershot won the FA Trophy, defeating Spennymoor Town at Wembley. But he now departs after 14 games of the National League campaign, Aldershot having won three, drawn four and lost seven games so far.

Among their results was a 2-0 defeat to Carlisle United at Brunton Park on September 13. Their squad includes the former Blues forward Tristan Abrahams, ex-Carlisle loan goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst and one-time United trialist striker Kwame Thomas.