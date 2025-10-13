Chris Powell has ended his interim spell at Walsall to join League One side Luton Town as assistant manager.

The 56-year-old only arrived at Bescot as interim assistant on September 29, but joins newly-appointed Jack Wilshere's backroom staff at Kenilworth Road with immediate effect. Powell was brought in to temporarily replace Gary Waddock, who has been forced to step aside for a number of months after undergoing ankle surgery.

In total, Powell spent just two weeks in the role, and it remains to be seen whether Walsall will look to find another replacement. "We would like to thank Chris for his effort during his time with us and wish him well for the future," read a club statement.

Wilshere succeeds Matt Bloomfield as Luton Town manager. Bloomfield was sacked earlier this month having spent less than a year in charge at Kenilworth Road.

It is Wilshere's first full-time managerial role, taking over a Luton side 11th in the third tier following back-to-back relegations. He beat Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens to the role and is believed to have signed a three-year deal.

Wilshere's first match as Luton manager will be a home fixture against Mansfield Town on Saturday. "He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town," said Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet.