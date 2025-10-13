Former footballer and manager Iain Dowie is facing possible bankruptcy after being taken to court by HM Revenue & Customs.

The 60-year-old, best known for coining the term “bouncebackability” during his managerial days at Crystal Palace, has been hit with a bankruptcy petition and is due to appear before the High Court in the coming weeks. The case marks another difficult chapter in Dowie’s post-football life, almost two decades after a costly legal dispute with Crystal Palace left him with a substantial bill.

In 2007, a court ruled that he had misled the club into waiving a £1 million compensation clause when he left Selhurst Park to join Charlton Athletic. A source familiar with the situation suggested that Dowie’s current financial troubles may stem from that long-running saga.

“It looks like Iain’s financial problems might date back to that legal action — there doesn’t seem to be any other reason for it,” the source told The Sun. The source added: “It’s a shame for him because he’s such a likeable bloke. He hasn’t cashed in on punditry like some other ex-players could have, but Iain’s a bright man. If anyone can bounce back, it’s him.”

Dowie’s managerial career saw him take charge of several clubs, including Oldham Athletic, Crystal Palace, Charlton, Coventry City and Hull City. His spell at Palace remains his most memorable, leading the team to Premier League promotion in 2004 and coining the now-famous “bouncebackability” phrase that later entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 2005.

After his departure from football management, Dowie worked as a pundit for Sky Sports and later pursued a career outside the game. In 2023, he revealed that he had joined Alexander Grace Law, a Lancashire-based legal firm, as a business director overseeing its remortgaging division.

Despite the looming financial challenge, those close to Dowie believe his resilience remains intact. His career has long been defined by recovery and reinvention, from his playing days to management and beyond.