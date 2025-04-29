Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal vs PSG is ‘probably one of the biggest games that the Emirates has seen’ since the Gunners left Highbury 19 years ago.

The Gunners lock horns with the French champions in north London on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown. Arsenal have never won the elite European club competition before in their history but have been in fine form, eliminating Real Madrid in the last eight.

Arteta has now urged his side to continue their ‘beautiful story’ in what he believes will be one of the biggest Arsenal home games since 2006. This will be the sixth meeting between Arsenal and Paris SG, while the Gunners are unbeaten across the previous five. Arsenal are the opponent that the French side have faced the most times in European competition without ever winning.

Arsenal are already enduring an injury crisis, with Arteta desperate for Mikel Merino and Ben White to overcome unspecified knocks. The visitors, meanwhile, have confirmed their travelling squad, and Luis Enrique boasts a clean bill of health to contend with.

This Champions League clash will take place on Tuesday, April 29. Kick-off at the Emirates is scheduled for 8pm.

The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, in the final fixture involving a Premier League team being screened by the broadcaster as part of their new UK rights deal with UEFA. Existing and new Prime members can watch the game via the Prime Video app, across mobile, Fire TV, video game consoles, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, BT TV, TalkTalk TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and online. For fans who are not already members, you can start a FREE 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, giving you access to all of this week’s games.

