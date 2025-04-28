Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City celebrated lifting the League One winners’ trophy on Sunday (27 April).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues’ 4-0 victory over Mansfield on Sunday saw them reach 105 points and eclipse the previous points record set by Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013/14. Two more points from the final two games would see Blues set a new EFL points record.

Birmingham are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in League One, with nine of those ending in victory. Only Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers have beaten them across 44 matches. The Blues have sealed an instant return to the Championship after they finished 22nd last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Town supporters dressing in bin bags on their way to Birmingham. (Photos: Football Away Days/Facebook) | Football Away Days/Facebook

On social media pictures were shared of Mansfield Town supporters “dressed in bin bags” as they travelled to Birmingham for the League One match. One user wrote: “Such subtle humour! The wit of footie fans never disappoints!”.

Another said: “You can’t beat British humour”. Birmingham’s ‘all-out’ bin strike rumbles on towards its third month. Residents in the city, who have suffered bin collection misery since January, and severe disruption since Unite the Union members went on an all-out strike from Tuesday, March 11, have taken to heading to the city’s tips to dispose of their black bags.

Wrexham will be joining Birmingham in the second tier for the 2025/26 campaign after they were promoted on Saturday night. Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton have all been confirmed as play-off hopefuls. Leyton Orient currently hold the final spot but they are level on 75 points with Reading and only ahead on goal difference.

Birmingham have been heavily boosted by the arrival of American businessman Tom Wagner and NFL legend Tom Brady in 2023. The co-owners oversaw the signing of striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham for a League One transfer record that could reach £20million. Stansfield has scored 19 goals in the league this season and sits second behind Leyton Orient's Charlie Kelman, who has 21.