Four teams are still vying for a place at Wembley to win the FA Cup this season.

Everyone is speculating about which team might win the trophy; for all four clubs, it’s their only chance at silverware this season, with expectations perhaps being highest from fans upon Man City, after a difficult season plagued by major injuries to their biggest stars.

But instead of looking at the favourite, we decided to cast our minds towards the underdogs. The “magic of the FA Cup” is most certainly a thing - just ask Liverpool, who were eliminated by Championship minnows Plymouth Argyle this season.

So, we asked ChatGPT which club was the least likely to win the FA Cup - and frankly, I’m a little surprised by the answer.

Here is what the AI service said.

Which club is least likely to win the FA Cup?

Based on current odds and recent performances, Nottingham Forest is considered the least likely among the four remaining clubs to win the 2024/25 FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest faces Manchester City in the semi-finals. Although each team secured a home victory in their league encounters this season, Manchester City's experience and depth make them formidable opponents.

Forest's journey to the semi-finals involved three consecutive penalty shootout victories against Exeter City, Ipswich Town, and Brighton and Hove Albion . While commendable, reliance on penalties indicates challenges in securing wins during regular play.

While Manchester City is dealing with injuries to key players like Rodri and Erling Haaland ​, their squad depth often compensates for such setbacks. Forest's ability to capitalise on this remains uncertain.

While Nottingham Forest's journey to the semi-finals is impressive, factors such as their challenging matchup against Manchester City, reliance on penalty shootouts, and lack of recent major trophies contribute to their status as the least likely among the remaining teams to win the FA Cup.