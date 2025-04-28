Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool fans set off blue flares during their celebrations of the Reds’ Premier League victory in a hilarious prank pulled off by an Everton supporter.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool beat Spurs 5-1 on Sunday (27 April) to be crowned Premier League champions in Arne Slot's debut season following his appointment last summer. Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Destiny Udogie (OG) secured Liverpool's 20th league title in the club's storied history.

There was a carnival atmosphere before kick-off as thousands of supporters gathered outside Anfield to greet the team bus. The team bus arrived at the ground amid a cloud of red smoke as fans let off flares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, curiously, blue - the colour of their cross-town rivals Everton - smoke could be also be seen. According to X user LesleyField5, an Everton fan purchased huge amounts of blue flares and took the blue labels off them, replacing it with red labels.

He wrote on social media: "My mates just texted me there," he shared on social media. "He bought 10,000 blue flares and spent the last 4 weeks taking the blue labels off them and putting red labels on them.” So, it seems some Liverpool fans were duped into buying blue flares for their fixture against Spurs.

The Everton supporter managed to sell the secret blue flares to a number of Liverpool fans, who purchased them ahead of the game against Spurs. It was posted on April 19, eight days before Liverpool’s match against Tottenham, in which the Reds only needed a point to clinch the title.

It went viral on the day of the game when the blue flares were spotted on social media during Liverpool’s title celebrations. The post, which includes images of the flares, has been viewed on X over eight million times – with over 22,000 likes, 1,000 retweets and 415 replies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@LesleyField5 posted again on the day of the game with a video of Liverpool fans setting off a blue flare inside Anfield, captioning it with a series of laughing emojis and writing: ‘It worked.’ Many football fans lauded the Everton supporter for the prank, with @BlueBren labelling it ‘a masterstroke’.