Sunday’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at 2pm.

The Villans sustained a shock 2-1 loss at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday night but that is unlikely to derail Unai Emery’s side after their recent resurgent run. Before that defeat, the West Midlanders had won five games on the spin, including a victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last Sunday.

Manchester City have been relatively tight in this term’s Premier League, although they have kept clean sheets in just four of their eight domestic top-flight fixtures and could be without Nico Gonzalez as well as Rodri at Villa Park, leaving them with limited defensive steel in midfield. Sunday’s hosts are known for playing with a high line and could be vulnerable against a Light Blues side blessed with quality attacking options.

According to ChatGPT: “Most analysts give Manchester City around a 50-55% chance of winning. Villa have improved, but the numbers suggest they’re still behind: for example they’ve only won the expected-goals battle a few times this season.

“City’s attack, especially with Erling Haaland, is in fine shape: many predictions expect him to score. Villa have home advantage at Villa Park and have picked up some good recent results.

“They can cause trouble if City slacks off or Villa start strongly. I would back Manchester City to win this one. A likely scoreline could be Villa 1-3 City — Villa may score, but City should have too much quality.

“This aligns with several prediction models. If I had to pick a safer outcome, I'd go with City win rather than draw or Villa win.”