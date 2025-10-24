Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is feeling “great” as he nears a return from what he called the biggest injury of his career.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian forward ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January, forcing him into surgery and leaving Arsenal without a striker for the second half of the season. He had scored six goals in seven games before the setback.

Now, after months of rehab, Jesus is training on the pitch again and closing in on a comeback - though he’s determined to stay patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he also faces more competition for a place in the starting XI; Kai Havertz may still be out injured, but the summer signing of Viktor Gyokeres leaves manager Mikel Arteta with a bit of a selection headache.

Jesus, 28, said: “My knee is responding very well. I’m looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love. It’s been too long.

“An injury like this, you break the recovery into phases. Now I’m at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit. I’m doing great work outside, but I can’t rush it.

“When you see the end, it’s easy to push too hard. I just need to keep my feet on the ground - and when the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking the road that errs on the side of caution, Jesus might not play for Arsenal until December, with somewhat easier Premier League fixtures against Brentford, Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton before Christmas.

Jesus is eager to return not only for Arsenal but also for Brazil, with next summer’s World Cup on the horizon. He’s featured at the last two tournaments and hopes to convince Carlo Ancelotti to include him again.

In an interview for Arsenal’s matchday programme, Jesus added: “Of course I’d love to be there for a third but it’s not easy - we have great players and an amazing squad. There’s not much time before the World Cup, but I trust myself.

“As soon as I start playing again, I’ll give everything to be involved.”

In search of regular first-team football, Jesus has been touted with a move away from the Emirates, with clubs in his native Brazil reportedly making contact with the striker about his future.