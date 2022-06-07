Charles Leclerc will hope to level his points with 2022 rival Max Verstappen in Baku this weekend.

This weekend, Alpine driver and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso looks set to break a long-standing record currently held by Michael Schumacher.

Sunday’s race marks 21 years, three months and eight days since Alonso’s debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix. This would move the Alpine driver ahead of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher’s record which currently stands at 21 years and three months exactly.

However, this will not be the only drama of the weekend with Charles Leclerc looking to fight back for his top spot in the Driver’s Championship.

Last race in Monaco saw Red Bull’s Sergio Perez come out on top after a weekend filled with rain delays and drama - including a Haas crash.

A pit mistake from Ferrari cost Charles Leclerc his lead, but the Monegasque driver seemed finally able to break the vicious curse of being unable to finish his home Grand Prix and he finished in fourth.

Max Verstappen came in third with Carlos Sainz recording another second-place finish.

McLaren’s Daniel Riccardo struggled once again as he ended his race in 13th but his teammate Lando Norris was able to put behind any health concerns and recorded a sixth place finish with fellow Brit George Russell just ahead.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in Monaco

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton finished in eighth place and currently sits seventh in the championship.

However, Verstappen’s third place finish means he was able to extend his lead over his 2022 rival Leclerc by nine points and will hope to continue his lead as the Formula 1 heads to Azerbaijan.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Baku Grand Prix...

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race weekend begins on Friday 10 June 2022 and will conclude with the race on Sunday 12 June 2022.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday 10 June 2022:

Practice 1, 12pm - 1pm (BST)

Practice 2, 3pm - 4pm

Saturday 11 June 2022:

Practice 3, 12pm - 1pm

Qualifying, 3pm - 4pm

Sunday 12 June 2022:

RACE, 12pm - 2pm

Where is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ?

This race takes place on the streets of Baku and is the latest street circuit in the Formula 1 calendar, joining Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore to name a few.

The circuit is a mixture of wide, open, tight and twisty and has a long main straight along the Baku shoreline with cars able to run three abreast in the first turn.

After Turn 1, the track loops into Baku’s narrow and winding Icheri Sheher old town before passing the medieval city walls.

Slightest mistakes are punished very quickly and teams are forced to choose between downforce for the twistier aspects of the race and less drag for the straight.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

All of the action from the race weekend will be available to watch on Sky Sports Formula 1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Subscriptions for Sky Sport start at £46/month.

Who is favourite to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race was first held in 2017 and there have been no repeat winners in Baku. Both Mercedes and Red Bull have won two apiece with Sergio Perez winning for Red Bull in 2021.