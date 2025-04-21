Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British cycling legend Barry Hoban has died aged 85.

Hoban was an eight-time Tour de France stage winner and spent 19 years on the professional circuit. Until Mark Cavendish, Hoban was Britain's most successful Tour de France rider - winning eight stages between 1967 and 1975.

Hoban - who rode mostly for Hutchinson-Mercier - held the record for most Tours completed by a British rider at 11 until Geraint Thomas broke it last season. He also remains the only British rider to win Gent-Wevelgem. Hoban is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Daniella and step-daughters Jane and Joanne Simpson.

British cyclist Barry Hoban receives his trophy after winning the 18th stage of the Tour de France in Bordeaux, 18th July 1968. He is cycling with the Mercier-Hutchinson team. (Photo by Agence France Presse/Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tributes poured in after the sad news of his passing. Photographer Graham Watson posted: "Sad news that Barry Hoban has passed away, he was a genuine legend from the glory days of old, and a hero to so many future pros'.

"He was the first British cyclist I photographed in a Tour de France, in 1977, and I'm extremely glad to have this one image of the man in action. RIP." Commentator Jez Cox wrote: "What a sad day but also what an important day to celebrate what a massive impact Barry Hoban had.”