Barry Hoban: British cycling legend who was an eight-time Tour de France stage winner dies aged 85
Hoban was an eight-time Tour de France stage winner and spent 19 years on the professional circuit. Until Mark Cavendish, Hoban was Britain's most successful Tour de France rider - winning eight stages between 1967 and 1975.
Hoban - who rode mostly for Hutchinson-Mercier - held the record for most Tours completed by a British rider at 11 until Geraint Thomas broke it last season. He also remains the only British rider to win Gent-Wevelgem. Hoban is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Daniella and step-daughters Jane and Joanne Simpson.
Tributes poured in after the sad news of his passing. Photographer Graham Watson posted: "Sad news that Barry Hoban has passed away, he was a genuine legend from the glory days of old, and a hero to so many future pros'.
"He was the first British cyclist I photographed in a Tour de France, in 1977, and I'm extremely glad to have this one image of the man in action. RIP." Commentator Jez Cox wrote: "What a sad day but also what an important day to celebrate what a massive impact Barry Hoban had.”
