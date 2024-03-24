England debutant Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon was almost lost for words after making his long-awaited England debut against Brazil.

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat, the Newcastle United star hailed yesterday as “the best day” of his life as he achieved a lifelong dream. Gordon - a £40million signing from Everton a year ago - earned the call-up following an impressive run of form for the Magpies.

The 23-year-old has arguably been Newcastle’s best player this season, with 15 goal contributions in the Premier League. Many doubted Gordon when he first arrived on Tyneside but he is now one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s team sheet.

As for England, Gareth Southgate admitted Gordon was “close” to being called up in November before finally getting the nod. The Toon talisman was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal showing for England during their 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, Gordon, who played 75 minutes, was emotional as he reflected on achieving his goal. He said: “Tonight was by far the best day of my life. I envisioned it a little differently, with a goal and a win maybe, but I can’t ask for too much.

“This has been my long-term dream I’ve had since I can remember. Four, five years of age. To achieve it just means absolutely everything to me.