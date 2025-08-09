A Birmingham City fan is facing a lifetime ban after he attempted to punch Ipswich Town star Jack Taylor during a the Championship opener.

The Blues were on course for a shock win after Jay Stansfield's second-half goal on Friday night at St Andrew's. Chris Davies' men looked to be onto a win into added time.

With five minutes elapsed, an Ipswich corner to the far post was headed onto the arm of an unaware Lyndon Dykes. George Hirst took the penalty, hitting the back of the net in the stoppage time.

The 26-year-old cupped his ear to the home fans in celebration where he was caught on camera, saying 'That's what I do' near the corner flag. Birmingham star Christoph Klarer reacted angrily to the gesture, with both sets of players ultimately squaring up to each other in heated scenes.

Chaplin's Ipswich teammate, Taylor, came over in support, but got caught in the middle of the melee against the advertising board. The 27-year-old then narrowly avoided a wild swinging punch thrown by a fan in sunglasses before he was subdued by security.

On talkSPORT commentary, Joe Shennan said: "Oh wow! There was a Birmingham fan at the front of the stand trying to come forward and get involved in a melee. And that is absolutely not right."