Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed the longest field goal in NFL preseason history on Saturday night.

The nearly unthinkable 70-yard conversion came moments before halftime of the Jaguars' preseason opener against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, NFL records are limited to the regular season and playoffs, but that doesn't make his kick any less impressive.

Officially, the longest field goal in NFL history was 66 yards, set by then-Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey also nailed a 66-yard attempt, but like Little's 70-yarder, it too came in a preseason game.

Little's field goal even surpassed the historic 69-yard conversion little-known Ove Johansson made for tiny Abilene Christian University in 1976. The Jaguars bench erupted in celebration en route to the locker room, with first-round pick and former Heisman winner Travis Hunter running onto the field go give Little a leaping chest bump.

The 21-year-old Little is entering his second NFL season after a stellar college career at Arkansas. Previously, his longest field goal in a live game was 59 yards with the Jags last season. He also had a 59-yard field goal with the Razorbacks, but is said to have made an attempt from 68 yards during a practice in Fayetteville.