Aston Villa sign £28m star who could pave the way for Ollie Watkins departure
Unai Emery’s side have announced the signing of 24-year-old centre-forward Evann Guessand from Nice, in a deal which could rise to the tune of £28m.
The striker scored 12 goals in 32 games in Ligue 1 last season, with nine international caps for Ivory Coast.
According to Sky Sports News, Guessand was wanted by a number of clubs throughout Europe, including Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The transfer will cost £23.5m initially, but could increase if bonuses are met.
However, the key factor at play here is how it influences Ollie Watkins’ future at Villa Park.
The club have repeatedly said that Watkins, 29, is not for sale this summer. Manchester United were interested in the England international, but have since settled on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.
But the Alexander Isak situation at Newcastle United suggests that there are still dominoes yet to fall this summer. The Swedish striker wants to leave St James’ Park, with Liverpool keen on securing his services.
It has been a frustrating summer for Eddie Howe’s side, who have missed out on almost every major transfer target - save for winger Anthony Elanga.
If Isak does leave Newcastle, it leaves them with just a few weeks to find a replacement; in search of a number nine of the same calibre, Watkins would very much fit the bill.
