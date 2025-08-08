Aston Villa sign £28m star who could pave the way for Ollie Watkins departure

Aston Villa have confirmed the arrival of a new striker - which could shake up the Premier League transfer market.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker scored 12 goals in 32 games in Ligue 1 last season, with nine international caps for Ivory Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer will cost £23.5m initially, but could increase if bonuses are met.

However, the key factor at play here is how it influences Ollie Watkins’ future at Villa Park.

The club have repeatedly said that Watkins, 29, is not for sale this summer. Manchester United were interested in the England international, but have since settled on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Alexander Isak situation at Newcastle United suggests that there are still dominoes yet to fall this summer. The Swedish striker wants to leave St James’ Park, with Liverpool keen on securing his services.

It has been a frustrating summer for Eddie Howe’s side, who have missed out on almost every major transfer target - save for winger Anthony Elanga.

If Isak does leave Newcastle, it leaves them with just a few weeks to find a replacement; in search of a number nine of the same calibre, Watkins would very much fit the bill.