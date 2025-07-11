Coventry City F.C: Championship club unveils new home shirt for 25/26 season - fans react saying 'best kit in years'
The latest home shirt is all sky blue with a white round neck and white lettering for the main shirt sponsor, Monzo, while the club’s iconic badge is incorporated in a “90s pixel-stamp pattern” throughout the fabric. It will be worn by Frank Lampard's team for the first time on Saturday when City are due to play Portimonense in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly in Portugal.
It will go on sale to supporters on Friday, July 25. The majority of fans are loving the new home shirt.
One said on Facebook: “Best kit in years!”. Another added: “Fav shirt for years! At last something a little different!”.
A third added: “Love this. Can’t wait to see my lil ones wearing this”. Even a Leeds fan chimed in saying: “Coventry always have lovely kits. Leeds fan.”
Produced again by kit manufacturers hummel, the shirt will be accompanied by sky blue shorts and socks in a change from last season’s shorts, which were white. The club said of its launch: “Coventry City are delighted to reveal the first images of the 2025/26 home kit.
“The shirt is a celebration of the iconic Coventry City crest, the badge that brings together so many people in a shared purpose and community. The front of the shirt incorporates the treasured badge in an eclectic 90s pixel-stamp pattern, creating a design that is both subtle and exciting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.