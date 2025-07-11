Coventry City football fans are reacting online as the club has shared its new home shirt for the 25/26 season on social media.

The latest home shirt is all sky blue with a white round neck and white lettering for the main shirt sponsor, Monzo, while the club’s iconic badge is incorporated in a “90s pixel-stamp pattern” throughout the fabric. It will be worn by Frank Lampard's team for the first time on Saturday when City are due to play Portimonense in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly in Portugal.

It will go on sale to supporters on Friday, July 25. The majority of fans are loving the new home shirt.

One said on Facebook: “Best kit in years!”. Another added: “Fav shirt for years! At last something a little different!”.

A third added: “Love this. Can’t wait to see my lil ones wearing this”. Even a Leeds fan chimed in saying: “Coventry always have lovely kits. Leeds fan.”

Produced again by kit manufacturers hummel, the shirt will be accompanied by sky blue shorts and socks in a change from last season’s shorts, which were white. The club said of its launch: “Coventry City are delighted to reveal the first images of the 2025/26 home kit.

“The shirt is a celebration of the iconic Coventry City crest, the badge that brings together so many people in a shared purpose and community. The front of the shirt incorporates the treasured badge in an eclectic 90s pixel-stamp pattern, creating a design that is both subtle and exciting.

“Accompanied by Sky Blue shorts and socks, the kit will create a distinctive look for players and fans alike. The logo of our principal partner Monzo adorns the front of the shirt, while the Monzo Business logo will be displayed on the back.”