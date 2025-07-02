Police have issued a statement after Trinity Street and the Burges was closed off in Coventry city centre.

A shotgun was reportedly blasted during a car chase which caused sections of the city centre around the Burges, Cross Cheaping and Trinity Street to be cordoned off for over 12 hours. The incident happened before 1am on Tuesday (July 1).

West Midlands Police said a white Volkswagen Golf was being pursued by a black Volvo on The Burges. Masked occupants inside the Volvo discharged a shotgun blast towards the Golf. Both cars then sped off. No-one has been reported injured following the incident.

A spokesman told CoventryLive: "We continue to investigate and would urge anyone with information to get in touch. Extra patrols will be taking place in the area for reassurance."

Detective Inspector Francesca Crossfield, from the force's major crime unit, urged anyone with any details about the incident to come forward. She said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was travelling nearby and may have dashcam footage. We are reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the scene as part of our enquiries to understand what happened and who were involved."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting 159 of 1 July. Alternatively, to give information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.