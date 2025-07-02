There are 60 minute traffic delays on a major road due to a “loose horse”.

The M69 was previously closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July) due to the incident, however both carriageways have now re-opened between the M6 and J1 in Hinckley. National Highways has posted on X saying: “Both carriageways are reopen on the #M69 between the #M6 and J1 #Hinckley following an incident involving a horse on the carriageway.

“There are 60 min delays above normal travel time in both directions following this incident. Allow time for these to clear.”

One user posted a video on X showing the horse running down the major road. The user wrote: “M69 - not moved an inch on M6 > M69 slip road for hour and half now. Need a horse whisperer please”.

Drivers in Coventry, Nuneaton and Bedworth are being warned about the impact. It is causing wider issues along the M6 to junction three with the A444 bypass.

Reports suggest that there is 'very heavy' traffic and drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys. A post on West Midlands Roads on X, formerly known as Twitter , reads: "The M6 Southbound carriageway J3 (A444, Nuneaton) - J2 (A46, Coventry) is also seeing impact as a result of this incident on the M69, with congestion and delays building along these routes. Allow extra time to travel to reduce the disruption on your journey"