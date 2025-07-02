Is the M1 closed? National Highways reports closure of major motorway between J41 and J40 near Wakefield due to car crash

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
National Highways is reporting that the M1 is closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July). (Photo: National World)placeholder image
National Highways is reporting that the M1 is closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July). (Photo: National World) | National World
National Highways is reporting that the M1 is closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July).

The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J41 and J40 near Wakefield due to a serious collision. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

National Highways posted on X saying: “#M1 closure in both directions between J41 and J40 near #Wakefield. Please allow extra journey time if in the area this morning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Road users travelling southbound are being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M1 at J41 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A650
  • Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (J28)
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A653 (Dewsbury Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles to the junction with the B6128
  • Turn left onto B6128 (Owl lane) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A638
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the M1 at J40

Road users travelling northbound are being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

  • Driving North, exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 40 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
  • At this roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with B6128.
  • At this roundabout take the 3rd exit onto B6128 (Owl Lane) and proceed for approximately 1 mile along this road to the signalised junction with A653
  • At the signalised junction, turn right onto A653 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to roundabout with the M62 (J28).
  • At this roundabout, take the 4th exit to join the M62 EB and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until you approach the existing motorway signing for J29 of M62 (Lofthouse Interchange).
  • Follow existing motorway signing to join M1 NB, M1 SB or continue EB on M62 as required.
Related topics:National HighwaysWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice