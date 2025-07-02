National Highways is reporting that the M1 is closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July). (Photo: National World) | National World

National Highways is reporting that the M1 is closed this morning (Wednesday 2 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J41 and J40 near Wakefield due to a serious collision. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

National Highways posted on X saying: “#M1 closure in both directions between J41 and J40 near #Wakefield. Please allow extra journey time if in the area this morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Road users travelling southbound are being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M1 at J41 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A650

Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (J28)

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A653 (Dewsbury Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles to the junction with the B6128

Turn left onto B6128 (Owl lane) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A638

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the M1 at J40

Road users travelling northbound are being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Driving North, exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 40 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At this roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with B6128.

At this roundabout take the 3rd exit onto B6128 (Owl Lane) and proceed for approximately 1 mile along this road to the signalised junction with A653

At the signalised junction, turn right onto A653 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to roundabout with the M62 (J28).

At this roundabout, take the 4th exit to join the M62 EB and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until you approach the existing motorway signing for J29 of M62 (Lofthouse Interchange).

Follow existing motorway signing to join M1 NB, M1 SB or continue EB on M62 as required.