Frank Lampard has confirmed that Coventry City will play a “behind-closed-doors friendly” in Portugal as part of the team’s training camp.

Coventry City posted on X: “Frank Lampard has confirmed that we will play a behind-closed-doors friendly this weekend, as part of our training camp. There will be no live coverage of this fixture.”

One fan said the club is “missing a trick” as they could “set up a camera and charge £5 for the stream with all money going to sky blues in the community and the family zone chance to raise easy money for their projects”. However, others defended the club’s decision.

One wrote on X: “I assume it's deliberate to keep some of the tactical tweaks under wraps?“. Another said: “Careful, people will kick off about this because we must know every single detail 24/7. Some people will want the players bowel movements described soon.”

The club has not announced the team that Coventry will be playing against. The team is currently in Portugal for their week-long pre-season training camp.

A 28-strong Sky Blues squad flew out to the south of the country following their first week back at Ryton, where they underwent a series of fitness tests and assessments. They are now continuing their preparations for the 2025/26 Championship campaign with a combination of strengthening work in the gym, cardio work and small sided games on the grass.

Star striker Haji Wright flew out with Frank Lampard's squad as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury while Josh Eccles has also travelled as he continues his rehab from a knee injury suffered against Sunderland in the play-offs. The group also includes new signings Miguel Angel Brau - who flew in from his native Spain to meet his new teammates for the first time - and last week's arrival from Aston Villa, Kaine Kesler-Hayden.