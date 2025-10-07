Coventry City are currently thriving at the top of the Championship table under the leadership of Frank Lampard.

Top of the league and the only club left still unbeaten in the country this season, it is fair to say that Coventry City is thriving at the moment. Leading into the international break the team has won 3-0, 4-0 and 5-0.

They have scored 27 goals at a time when no other Championship side has notched more than 15. The team has emerged as undoubted contenders for automatic promotion this season.

But things haven’t always been so rosy for Coventry City. Its fans have faced many a heartbreak over the years. Listed below are some of the biggest blows fans have had to endure.

1989

Coventry were First Division (top tier) but lost 2-1 at home to non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup third round. Being on the wrong side of one of the most famous giant-killings in FA Cup history embarrassed the club and its fans - especially coming off the back of winning the Cup less than two years earlier.

2001

On 5 May 2001, Coventry lost 3-2 at Aston Villa having been 2-0 up, which ended their 34-year run in the top tier (the old First Division / then Premier League).

2013-14

Ownership disputes with the Ricoh Arena’s operators (ACL), rent issues, and legal battles led to Coventry being unable to agree terms to stay. They ground-shared outside the city (Northampton’s Sixfields) for a while.

Many fans felt they lost their home, the identity of “home” games was compromised, attendance dropped, resentment grew. For older fans especially it was a massive blow.

2023

Coventry reached the Championship play-off final (hope of returning to Premier League), but lost on penalties after extra time.

2024

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties in a spellbinding clash. The game was another blow to Coventry fans. Manchester United led 3-0 and looked in total control but Coventry scored thrice in the final 20 minutes to force extra time.

2025

In 2025 Play-off semis, Coventry were knocked out by Sunderland via a last-minute header (Dan Ballard) in extra time—essentially conceded with “the final touch” in the tie. Again, heartbreak at the final hurdle. After a season of effort, revival under Lampard, strong performances — only to see promotion hopes snatched away in the dying minutes.