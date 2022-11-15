England will play Australia in an ODI series just days after their T20 World Cup win. How to watch on UK TV and start times of fixture.

Just 72 hours after England won the T20 World Cup in Australia, many of the same players will feature in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. England’s tournament success seemed unlikely during the start of their campaign but crucial wins against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka ensured their pathway to the semi-final where they demolished India, winning by 10 wickets.

Jos Buttler then led his side out in front of over 80,000 spectators for the grand finale in Melbourne on Sunday against Pakistan and thanks to phenomenal efforts from Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and, who else but Ben Stokes, England were crowned T20 World Cup champions for the second time in their history.

Australia, the hosts of the tournament, were however knocked out after the group stages failing to score highly enough on net run rates to progress to the knock-out stages. The two sides will now move on to the next challenge as they prepare to play the longer white-ball format of the game in a three-match ODI series. Here is all you need to know ahead of the first fixture...

When is the first Australia vs England ODI?

The first match will be played on Thursday 17 November 2022 and there is a UK start time of 3.20am GMT (local time 2.20pm AEDT). The Adelaide Oval will host the first of the three matches and England’s last fixture at this ground was their 10-wicket win over Indian in the T20 semi-final last week.

England captain Jos Buttler celebrates T20 World Cup win

How to watch Australia vs England

Much like other cricket content between England and their old rivals, Australia, BT Sport will show all the coverage from the three match series. Viewers must sign up for the monthly pass which costs from £26/month in order to keep up with the match and subscribers can also follow the action on the BT Sport app.

Australia vs England head-to-head

England and Australia have played each other a total of 152 times in ODI fixtures with England victorious on 62 occasions and Australia winning 84 times. Their last ODI match against each other came on 16 September 2020 following a three match series in which England lost 2-1.

The first fixture saw Australia win by 19 runs and this was then followed by England winning by 24 runs in the second ODI to level the scores. However, Australia then bounced back, beating Eoin Morgan’s side by three wickets to claim the third match and series.

Team news

Jason Roy has been welcomed back in the white-ball squad following his exclusion for the T20 World Cup. Along with Sam Billings, the two will offer fresh faces and will provide more options for Buttler further down the middle-order due to the absence of Ben Stokes at number 6.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell suffered a freak injury at a recent birthday party and is now ruled out of the series with Sean Abbott coming in to replace him. Additionally, Travis Head has been brought in following the retirement of Aaron Finch in September.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood.