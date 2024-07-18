Sri Lanka cricket is currently in mourning. | Getty Images

A former cricket star has been shot and killed at the age of 41.

Former cricket star Dhammika Niroshana has been shot and killed in front of his wife and two children at his family home in Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka on the evening of Tuesday, July 16.

Niroshana was 41 years old at the time of his death. The identity of his killer is currently unknown - Sri Lankan police authorities have launched an investigation regarding the case. Local police believe the shooting may be linked to a ‘gang rivalry’, though the killer’s motives remain unconfirmed. In addition to this, certain outlets have claimed that Niroshana was shot with a 12-bore rifle.

An accomplished right arm fast bowler during his playing years, Niroshana accumulated a respectable bowling average of 26.84 in first class cricket. His batting average was comparatively modest, at just 14.94. Overall, the Galle-born ace claimed 19 wickets during his time in first class cricket.

He played for Sri Lanka’s U19s team on a number of occasions, but never made a senior appearance for his country over the course of his active career. While turning out for the U19s, he played alongside future stars such as Angelo Mathews, Farveez Maharoof and Upul Tharanga.

At club level, Niroshana represented both Chilaw Marians Cricket Club and Galle Cricket Club. For Galle, he played eight List A matches and 12 first class games.

Additionally, he also featured for Sri Lanka Schools XI. While a promising future in the sport may have laid ahead of him, he decided to call his cricket career to a close when he was just 20 years of age - his last game in competitive cricket took place in December 2004.

Sri Lanka Police Media spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said [via India Today]: “Investigations are underway to arrest the suspect involved in the shooting which seemed to be a result of a gang rivalry.”