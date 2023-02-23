England have won all their group stage matches and will now play South Africa in the T20 Women’s World cup semi-final

England and South Africa have both made it to the last four of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the winner will face either India or Australia in Sunday’s final.

Heather Knight and her squad have not yet lost a match and on Tuesday’s final group stage fixture, England became the first ever team in a women’s T20 World Cup to score over 200 when they beat Pakistan by 213 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt once again won Player of the Match after she hit an unbeaten 81 off 40 runs to give England their history making score.

She was supported by Danni Wyatt, who hit 59 off 33, and Amy Jones who scored 47 off 31 while Katherine Sciver-Brunt took her first two wickets of the tournament when Pakistan came into bat. K Sciver-Brunt has not had the easiest tournament so far, but she ended the match at Newlands with figures of 2/14 while Charlie Dean took 2/28 off her four overs. Pakistan were reduced to just 99 in their 20 overs and Tuba Hassan was their top scorer, hitting 28 off 20.

Now, England must prepare for what will hopefully be their penultimate match if they can make it to Sunday’s final with a win tomorrow.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England vs South Africa’s semi-final match...

When is England vs South Africa?

The two sides will meet on Friday 24 February 2023 and the match is scheduled to start at 1pm GMT. Newlands Cricket Ground will host the fixture and this ground is the location of England’s triumphant 114 run win over Pakistan on Tuesday. There is a capacity for 25,000 at this ground and it will only be the second time England have played at the ground.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt

How to watch England vs South Africa

Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.

England’s semi-final match on Friday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm start.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

England vs South Africa Head-to-Head

England and South Africa have played against each other on 22 occasions with England winning in 19 of those matches. The last time these two sides met, England won by 26 runs and the last time South Africa won was at the 2020 T20 World Cup where the Proteas won by six wickets.

Squads

England: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson)