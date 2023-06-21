Pat Cummins starred as England failed to overpower Australia on a nail-biting final day of Ashes first Test action at Edgbaston.

England succumbed to a resilient Australia in a nailbiting first Test of this summer's Ashes series at Edgbaston on Tuesday evening.

The Aussies won by two wickets on a tense last day in Birmingham after ninth-wicket pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon held off England's bowlers to put together a partnership of 55 runs and see the visitors over the line.

Captain Ben Stokes had given the hosts a huge swing of hope after stepping up to the plate and bowling out the persistent Usman Khawaja for 65 but even the side's Bazball approach couldn't quite get the better of Australia.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins proved the deciding figure in the clash with his 44 runs from 73 balls in the second innings following an impressive four wickets for 63 runs bowling spell in Englad's second spell at the crease.

Cummins was always likely to be the danger man and in an interview shared by Test Match Special, it's clear that the England team feared what the 30-year-old might be capable of.

Pat Cummins saw Australia over the line at Edgbaston (Image: Getty Images)

Presenter Chris Hughes asked the England squad to give the one Australia player they'd rather have on their team and the response was resounding. Josh Tongue, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Harry Brook all agreed that it was Cummins who they'd happily pluck out of their opposition's line-up.

Tongue labelled Cummins 'unbelievable ' while Crawley admitted he was a 'gun bowler' and Duckett admitted 'he can bat as well'.

Robinson said: "He's just all round their best cricketer at the moment."

Brook added: "He's the MVP, isn't he? He's pretty special."

Cricket fans reacting to the interview which seemed to pre-empt the result of the first Test sympathised with the England stars, recognising the quality of Cummins.

One Twitter user said: "Incredible player and top bloke. We would all like a Pat Cummins in our side. He is the first active Aussie Captain that I have liked for a long time. That said, we have more than enough to win this series. On to Lords!"

