Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has completed a £50m transfer to Real Madrid.

Real have agreed a deal for Huijsen to leave his Bournemouth contract early at the end of the Premier League season to play at the Club World Cup. It comes after clubs including Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were among those keen on the 20-year-old, who has impressed during a breakthrough campaign.

Huijsen wanted the agreement done as quickly as possible so he could focus on playing a role in helping Andoni Iraola's side try and reach Europe for the first time. Bournemouth said: "The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club's record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola's side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League. Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is looking forward to working with Dean for the remaining two games of the Premier League season, before he embarks on the next step of his career.”

The Spain international, who joined from Juventus last summer for just £12.6m, has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times. Juventus are due 10 per cent of Huijsen's fee.

Huijsen is also very capable on the ball, with his ability to pull off a long pass crucial in Bournemouth's vertical style of play. It has helped get Andoni Iraola's side up the pitch and dominating games.

He made 30 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal. The Amsterdam-born player’s family moved from the Netherlands to Spain when he was five and last year he pledged his allegiance to the latter despite representing the Dutch from under-16s to under-19s. He earned his first caps for the Spanish national team in March.