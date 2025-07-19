The Diamond League comes to London for the latest athletics action.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sell-out crowd of 60,000 fans at the London Stadium will watch the likes of Noah Lyles, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action today (Saturday 19 July). This is the 11th event of the Diamond League season and one of the most anticipated, with a total of $9.24 million prize money on offer across the various disciplines.

Live coverage is available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins with the peak session at around 7pm BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diamond League comes to London for the latest athletics action. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It’s the last DL meet before a near-month-long break for national championships. For the third year in a row, Lyles will take on Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the world athlete of the year. Just 0.03 separated them when they clashed over 200m in London two years ago, Lyles winning in 19.47. When they raced in London last year, both men emerged with 100m PBs, Lyles once again winning, 9.81 to Tebogo’s 9.88.

Femke Bol is another athlete who has fond memories of this meeting. The Dutch will take on a field that includes USA’s Jasmine Jones and Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight.

Saturday 19 July – London Diamond League schedule (all times in BST)

Here are some of the events taking place today. However, live results and a schedule can be found here.

| 12:53 | Long Jump Men

|13:19 | Discus Men

| 13:53 | Pole Vault Women

| 14:04 | 400m Hurdles Women

| 14:13 | High Jump Women

| 14:15 | 800m Men

| 14:27 | 5000m Women

| 14:47 | Long Jump Women

| 14:52 | 800m Women

| 15:03 | 400m Men

| 15:13 | Mile Women

| 15:27 | 100m Men

| 15:38 | 200m Women