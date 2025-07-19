Diamond League London 2025: What time is athletics on TV today, channel, schedule, stadium - Noah Lyles, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action
A sell-out crowd of 60,000 fans at the London Stadium will watch the likes of Noah Lyles, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action today (Saturday 19 July). This is the 11th event of the Diamond League season and one of the most anticipated, with a total of $9.24 million prize money on offer across the various disciplines.
Live coverage is available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins with the peak session at around 7pm BST.
It’s the last DL meet before a near-month-long break for national championships. For the third year in a row, Lyles will take on Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the world athlete of the year. Just 0.03 separated them when they clashed over 200m in London two years ago, Lyles winning in 19.47. When they raced in London last year, both men emerged with 100m PBs, Lyles once again winning, 9.81 to Tebogo’s 9.88.
Femke Bol is another athlete who has fond memories of this meeting. The Dutch will take on a field that includes USA’s Jasmine Jones and Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight.
Saturday 19 July – London Diamond League schedule (all times in BST)
Here are some of the events taking place today. However, live results and a schedule can be found here.
- | 12:53 | Long Jump Men
- |13:19 | Discus Men
- | 13:53 | Pole Vault Women
- | 14:04 | 400m Hurdles Women
- | 14:13 | High Jump Women
- | 14:15 | 800m Men
- | 14:27 | 5000m Women
- | 14:47 | Long Jump Women
- | 14:52 | 800m Women
- | 15:03 | 400m Men
- | 15:13 | Mile Women
- | 15:27 | 100m Men
- | 15:38 | 200m Women
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.