Dundee United v Hearts: Police hunt for fan after Hearts player hit by lighter thrown from stands at Tannadice

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Police are investigating after a Hearts player was hit by a lighter thrown from the stands during a match.

The player, who has not been named, was not injured in the incident at Dundee United v Hearts on Sunday. Police said the lighter was thrown from the George Fox stand at Tannadice Stadium in Dundee and struck the Hearts player at around 4.40pm on Sunday.

Hearts won the game against Dundee United 3-2. Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are investigating after a Hearts player was hit by a lighter thrown from the stands during a match. (Photo: SNS Group)placeholder image
Police are investigating after a Hearts player was hit by a lighter thrown from the stands during a match. (Photo: SNS Group) | SNS Group

Constable Matthew Boath said: “This was an unacceptable and reckless act that could have resulted in injury. Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am asking anyone who was at the game or who saw what happened to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0334326/25.

Related topics:HeartsDundee UnitedPoliceDundee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice