Police are investigating after a Hearts player was hit by a lighter thrown from the stands during a match.

The player, who has not been named, was not injured in the incident at Dundee United v Hearts on Sunday. Police said the lighter was thrown from the George Fox stand at Tannadice Stadium in Dundee and struck the Hearts player at around 4.40pm on Sunday.

Hearts won the game against Dundee United 3-2. Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Constable Matthew Boath said: “This was an unacceptable and reckless act that could have resulted in injury. Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am asking anyone who was at the game or who saw what happened to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0334326/25.