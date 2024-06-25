Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England must rebound from their disappointing draw with Denmark as they aim to overcome the infamous 'ITV curse' and defeat Slovenia tonight.

Despite the lackluster performances, the Three Lions have already secured a place in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's squad began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia, followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark. On Tuesday night, England will top Group C if they manage to beat Slovenia, with Southgate planning just one alteration to his lineup.

A win against the 57th-ranked Slovenia would set up a last-16 match against the third-place team from Group D, E, or F on Sunday. However, if England fails to beat Slovenia and Denmark triumphs over Serbia, Southgate's team could finish second in the group, resulting in a last-16 clash with rivals Germany, who topped Group A on Sunday.

The match against Slovenia will be broadcast by ITV, a channel historically associated with poor results for England in major tournaments. Since 1998, England has played 30 Euros and World Cup matches on ITV, winning only seven and losing 13.

This dismal record includes the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-final, where England was eliminated by France. In contrast, England's performance on BBC is notably better, with the team winning 20 out of 29 matches broadcast by the channel since 1998, including their opening Euro 2024 victory against Serbia​.