England looked second best in all departments as South Africa levelled the series in Cardiff

Rilee Rossouw was the man of the match in Cardiff

A superb 96 not out from Rilee Rossouw followed by some lethal bowling saw South Africa cruise to a 58 run win against England in the Second Vitality IT20 match in Cardiff.

The tourists set about their business well after being put into bat by Jos Buttler on what was a balmy night in the Welsh capital.

Both sides were unchanged from the thriller in Bristol in the first match of the series, but this time it would be South Africa who hoped to set England a big score to chase.

Sam Curran opens the bowling for England to SA captain Quinton De Kock. A comfortable leave got the match underway.

The South Africa openers played themselves in with little risk against some top bowling from England’s quicks.

Hendricks looked keen to get Topley away, which is what he tried from the fourth ball of his first over but a chipped effort fell safely for one.

De Kock began to open up and hit consecutive boundaries off Topley.

Hendricks got in on the fun as he guided Curran over the boundary and into the stands. The next ball - same area - almost same result, four more runs.

Jason Roy’s troubles continued in Cardiff

The shackles were off for the tourists. The openers began to look composed - playing at ease from first Topley and then Curran.

Then came the breakthrough for England. De Kock tried to go over the top of the infield, but his mistimed effort was comfortably caught by Jason Roy - The South Africa captain departing for 15 just as he looked to move up the gears, Moeen Ali with the wicket.

Rossouw in at 3 - and he wouldn’t leave anytime soon. He got off the mark with a fine flick off his pads for four.

Topley responded with a ball which kept tight to the line of the batter. This was repeated with the rest of the over as the runs were kept to a minimum.

Extra pace off the pitch from Lancashire man was proving difficult to get away for Rossouw, that was until Rossouw picked one up and helped it over the boundary for 6.

50 up for South Africa in the sixth over and they were cruising. Rossouw a near perfect drive down towards the boundary away from the desperate chase of Topley.

Adil Rashid and Ali put the squeeze on momentarily, but the runs continued to flow thick and fast in the middle overs.

South Africa’s 100 came up within the tenth over and they looked set to replicate England from Bristol with a huge first innings score.

England thought they had Rossouw, but a DRS review showed that the ball bounced just before the catch was made by Jos Buttler.

South Africa were superb in the field

Hendricks reached his 50 from just 19 balls - he edged down leg side but catch was put down by Richard Gleeson

Soon after however he was gone. Bairstow made a great catch on the boundary in front of thousands who knew him as the Welsh Fire captain for the upcoming Hundred.

Hendricks gone for 53 from 32, a great knock which could have done some serious damage to England

Bairstow was applauded each time he made his way to the boundary.

Rossouw reverse swept for four before a fortunate edge looped over Buttler and away for a second straight four.

New man Klaasen was keen to get in on the action, which he did with a six straight back over Ali

Roussouw’s 50 came up from just 36 balls before Chris Jordan made another England breakthrough. 36 balls

Jordan strikes. Klaasen was caught at mid wicket by Dawid Malan who did well to keep his eyes on the ball with the setting sun in his eyes.

Rossouw threaded the ball fine through the infield for four, the ball racing towards the Cathedral Road end.

He then pulled for four to take South Africa past 150 - Jordan recovered well with a delivery that zipped off the drying pitch.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow plays a shot between his legs tp the boundary during the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens on July 28, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Rossouw rattled into the 70s with a huge six down the leg side, followed by a bludgeoned hit for four

From the sublime to the bizarre - Rossouw attempted a scoop shot only to fall over - a fall which required the team medic to pay a visit to the middle.

After a delay Rossouw picked himself up and hit another four - showing all was well still.

Rossouw nails Jordan for six to move into the 80s before a well timed four beat Moeen Ali to the boundary - South Africa looked set for a healthy 200+ score

Curran didn’t get his length right and was punished by Stubbs as the pair passed 50 partnership.

A superb final over from experienced paceman Jordan restricted Rossouw to 96 not out, but England had been set 208 to win

A quiet start from Jason Roy and Buttler got england ticking, once the third over came the England captain was firing on all cylinders.

The first ball from Phehlukwayo was sent back over his head for a huge six from Buttler - the ball sitting up perfectly. An identical effort the next ball - same result - six to Buttler.

Four from the third ball, Buttler picking his spot perfectly over the infield.

Then - the charge was over. A ball ballooned into the air was caught well by Hendricks. Buttler going for 29 off 14 balls

Ngidi had Roy on the ropes, Roy loosened up with an effort that dropped just inside the boundary rope.

Roy got off to a slow start, England fans would have been looking to him to put his foot down.

Malan swept well for his first boundary of the night before skying an edge straight to De Kock.

First ball Ali gets the ball off his pads and away for four before nailing Ali Shamsi back down the ground for four to keep scoreboard ticking.

Lungi Ngidi was in fine form

Roy’s poor form continued as he departed for just 20, skewing a looping ball straight to Hendricks.

In comes Welsh Fire big hitter Jonny Bairstow. He and Ali looked to open up but Ali couldn’t stick around following some great stroke play. He fell for 28 off Maharaj.

England were wobbling. Sam Curran in next up the order for left hand right hand combo

Shamsi gets his second in the over and Marahaj takes the catch. Curran gone for 2.

Bairstow cut the ball away for four. Some hard running from Bairstow and Livingstone earned a hard fought two runs.

An unorthodox stabbed effort from Bairstow goes for four, before the Yorkhireman drills a superb shot back down the ground for a second four of the over.

He then tried to flick the ball over the inner circle but was caught by Ngidi.

Livingstone tried to keep England moving but his swing drew a faint edge which saw England fall to 141-7 and still required 67 for victory.

Rashid was bowled for three trying to sweep - 148-8 and Jordan was joined by Richard Gleeson.

A bouncer drew Jordan’s edge. The decision was given out by the umpire but England reviewed it to no avail.

148-9.

England’s misery was compounded when Gleeson feathered the ball to De Kock and South Africa sealed victory.