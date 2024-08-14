Who will win the League Cup this season? | Getty Images

Here is everything that you’ll need to know ahead of the second round draw of the League Cup.

The 2024/25 League Cup kicked off last night - we saw plenty of shocks, as Fleetwood Town defeated West Bromwich Albion and Harrogate Town defeated Lincoln City. Can Liverpool retain the trophy?

There are still three first round fixtures left to play in the first round of the competition - Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town and Leeds United vs Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will the draw take place?

The draw for the second round of the competition will take place on Sky Sports, presented by their designated League Cup presenter, Caroline Barker. The draw will take place after the conclusion of Leeds vs Middlesbrough, which is scheduled to kick off at 8pm - as such, the draw should take place around 10pm today.

There will be no extra time in this year’s iteration of the League Cup - instead, if the two teams cannot be separated after 90 minutes, they will go straight to a penalty shoot out. As such, there is less danger of the draw taking place beyond your bedtime!

Which teams will be in the draw?

Teams in the Premier League will enter the competition at this stage, but only the clubs who will not be playing in European competitions this season. They are as follows - Newcastle United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Bournemouth, Fulham, Wolves, Everton, Ipswich Town, Brentford, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

The remaining Premier League teams - Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur - will enter the draw in the third round of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the draw will still be separated into northern and southern sections until the third round. For example, Sheffield United will not be able to play against teams such as AFC Wimbledon and Millwall, as they will each be in different draws.