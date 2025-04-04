Ryan Christie has been battling a chronic groin injury all season - but now faces a spell on the sidelines. | Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth are considering putting one of their midfield stars in for surgery after picking up an injury.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie has been a regular in the centre of the park for the Cherries this season as he manages a chronic groin injury but he has not lasted the full 90 minutes in any of his last nine appearances.

He went off in the 26th minute against Brighton on February 25, after which Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola revealed Christie would likely need to go under the knife at the end of the campaign. The 30-year-old has played four more times since then, including in Bournemouth’s mid-week defeat by Ipswich, but he will be sidelined for this weekend’s trip to West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Iraola and the medical staff are seriously considering fast-tracking Christie’s operation so that he is ready for next season.

Ryan Christie has been an excellent performer for Bournemouth this season. | Getty Images

At a press conference earlier today (April 4) Iraola said: “Ryan’s situation is worrying because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since the beginning of the season. He’s so honest and he wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very well for a lot of time.

“I think it’s a moment where his body is telling him that maybe it’s time. We are trying to go with him until the end of the season but, against Brighton, there were moments where he felt he couldn’t anymore.

“That’s probably something that we have to analyse. There is a chance we decide that he should have the surgery now, recover, take his time and be ready for next season. It’s not something that we’ve decided but it’s a situation that we have to analyse well because I think his body is telling him he’s pushed it a lot.”

Twelve-goal top-scorer Justin Kluivert is also a doubt for this weekend’s West Ham clash, with the Cherries dropping to 10th in the Premier League after a three-game losing streak.