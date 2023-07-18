Andre Onana worked with Man United head coach Erik Ten Hag during his stint as Ajax boss

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils have been actively searching for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and Onana is expected to replace long-term number one David De Gea, who left Old Trafford after a 12-year stint in between the posts.

Onana is expected to arrive at Man Utd for a fee in the region of £50 million - which will make him the third most expensive goalkeeper in football history.

Erik Ten Hag’s side are hoping to compete for more silverware this coming season after their success in the Carabao Cup last term.

But what can fans expect from Andre Onana and why is he rated so highly by football experts around the world?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Andre Onana?

Andre Onana played a key role in Inter Milan's road to the Champions League final last season. (Getty Images)

Andre Onana is a Cameroonian goalkeeper who is expected to join Manchester United from Inter Milan this summer.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper had a spell in the Barcelona academy from 2010 to 2015, before joining Dutch giants Ajax.

Onana was a regular fixture in Ajax’s B team for two seasons and he competed in the second-tier of Dutch football in 2015 and 2016.

The Cameroonian’s impressive form caught the attention of first team manager Peter Bosz and he remained a regular fixture after the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in 2017.

Onana continued to grow in stature in the Ajax team under the stewardship of the Ten Hag and he helped the team win three league titles in four years from 2019 to 2022, along with two Dutch cups.

The young goalkeeper shined on the European stage for his team as they reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

When did Andre Onana join Inter Milan?

Andre Onana spent a total of seven and a half years at Ajax before leaving on a free transfer to Inter Milan in 2022.

Onana instantly became a star at the San Siro and he was a member of the team which reached the Champions League final for the first time in 13 years.

The 27-year-old became the first Inter Milan goalkeeper to keep seven Champions League clean sheets in the same season on their route to the final.

Inter eventually missed out on glory in the final with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, but his impressive form has prompted the attention of former manager Erik Ten Hag as his side look to bridge the gap between themselves and their city rivals.

Why did Andre Onana retire from international football?

Andre Onana has not represented Cameroon since the opening game of the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Andre Onana has a total of 34 caps for Cameroon and he was a key part of which reached the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations in 2021.

However, his international career recently came to a halt during the 2022 World Cup after a fall out with manager Rigobert Song and federation president Samuel Eto’o.

Reports claim the dispute was down to Onana’s style of play as he often likes to run out with the ball and get involved with the build-up play.

During the first match at the World Cup against Switzerland - Onana made 26 touches outside the box which is the most since records began in 1966.

What will Andre Onana bring to Manchester United?

Andre Onana is set to be reunited with manager Erik Ten Hag. (Getty Images)

David De Gea has been an incredible servant to Manchester United but Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to sign a goalkeeper who is younger with stronger distribution skills.

This is an area where Andre Onana has thrived throughout his career and he is known for regularly running out of his box to help with build-up play.

Pep Guardiola praised Onana for his performance in the Champions League and described him as someone who played like a holding midfielder.

He has been compared to Ederson for his ability with the ball at his feet and this is seen by many football experts as a key attribute for a modern day goalkeeper.