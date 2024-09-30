Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football aged 33.

The Atletico Madrid player took to social media to reveal that he has hung up his boots for his country for good. He said in a new post: "It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon.

"After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation. Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege."

Griezmann earned 137 caps for his country, becoming the third-most capped player in the country’s history, and was part of the team that guided France to success in the 2018 World Cup, being named as man of the match in the final that secured the famous trophy. He made his international debut in 2014 after being called up by manager Didier Deschamps.

French forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football. | AFP via Getty Images

His final appearance for France came as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Belgium during the last international break. It came after he started in a match against Italy during the same international break that ended in a 3-1 loss for Deschamps’ men.

Throughout his international career, he scored 44 goals, making him the fourth-highest goalscorer for France. His personal achievements include being named the top goalscorer and Player of the Tournament during the Euro 2016 campaign that saw France finish as runners-up.