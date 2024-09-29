Chelsea 'want' new striker as Newcastle United and Aston Villa 'battle' for target

Enzo Maresca. | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, September 29th

Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League after winning five of their first six games. They won 2-1 away at Wolves this weekend.

Manchester City are 2nd after drawing 1-1 against Newcastle United, whilst Arsenal are 3rd. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Aston Villa striker wanted

West Ham and Chelsea ‘want’ Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and are ‘closely’ monitoring the player’s situation at Villa Park, according to a report by GiveMeSport. He moved over to England in January 2023 after catching the eye in America with MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

Duran, who is 20-years-old, has adapted well to life in his new country and has scored 13 goals in 56 games. He has made 12 caps for the Colombia national team to date.

Newcastle United target winger

Newcastle United and Aston Villa could ‘battle’ it out for Villarreal winger Alex Baena in the January window, as per CaughtOffside. The 23-year-old has risen up through the youth ranks of his current club but his long-term future is up in the air.

He has played 117 matches for the La Liga outfit to date and has found the net on 19 occasions. The Spain international also had a loan spell away at Girona a few years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Crystal Palace surprised at lack of interest

Crystal Palace were surprised by the lack of interest in Eberechi Eze over the summer. The attacking midfielder ended up staying at Selhurst Park before the deadline.

The former QPR man is focused on his duties with the Eagles and has said, as per a report by The Mirror: “I'm so focused on just being the best player I can be, whatever interest comes, or whatever happens. I want to enjoy my football where I am right now. The things that I can control, that's it. I'm really, really invested in becoming the best player I can be. Whether that leads me to another club, or to whatever, I'm at peace with that - and I try to stay there (at peace) as well."

Manchester City target Rodri replacement

Manchester City could turn to Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci to step in for the injured Rodri this summer, The Guardian claim. Pep Guardiola’s side have been dealt a blow with the Spaniard suffering a long-term ACL injury.

Ricci may be seen as a potential replacement to help plug the gap left by his absence as the North West club target another title ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Italian rose up through the ranks at Empoli before moving to Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino back in 2022 and he hasn’t looked back since.