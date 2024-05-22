Newcastle United are looking at a Premier League winger as Arsenal and West Ham lock horns ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League season has now concluded - as such, our attention now shifts towards the summer. Who has been linked with a move today and where will they be going?

Newcastle United have been linked with a Manchester United target who plays in the Premier League as Arsenal and West Ham United are both thought to be in pursuit of a Turkish left-back - let’s take a closer look.

Newcastle United ‘prepare swoop’ for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the new campaign. To do this, they are looking to bring Crystal Palace star to St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Olise has had an excellent season with the Eagles in 2023/24, scoring ten goals and notching up six assists over the course of 19 Premier League appearances. Newcastle aren’t the only high-profile club who are in pursuit of his signature - Manchester United are also believed to be in the mix.

West Ham United and Arsenal linked with Ferdi Kadioglu

Both West Ham and Arsenal could be gearing up for a bidding war in the summer - the pair have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to a report from Marca.

Arsenal have more to offer Kadioglu in terms of the level of European football they will be competing in next season - however, the Hammers may be able to give him a greater share of playing time. Neither club are slouches from a financial perspective - as such, the ball is firmly in the court of Kadioglu and his agent.