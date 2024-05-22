Scotland vs Israel will be held behind closed doors in 2025.

Fans will not be able to attend the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying game between Scotland and Israel on May 31, after a decision was made to play the fixture behind closed doors.

Officials have reportedly learned of a ‘planned disruption’ that was threatening to take place during the game. As a result, they have now decided to play the game behind closed doors - the game against Hungary on June 4 will also feature no fans in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who had purchased a ticket to attend either of these two games are entitled to an ‘automatic and full refund’, following the decision to not allow fans to come to the matches.

Following the decision, the Scottish FA released an official statement on their website, which reads: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

“The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors. The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.

“Measures are in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad