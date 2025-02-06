Brazilian winger Willian is back in the Premier League - and back in a Fulham kit. | Getty Images

A Brazilian winger who appears to have fallen in love with London has returned to a club in the capital.

Just three months after leaving the club to join Olympiacos in Greece, Willian has announced his return to Craven Cottage.

The 36-year-old, who previously played for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, has joined the club for the rest of the 2024/25 season. He parted ways with Olympiacos in December and has been a free agent ever since.

Willian will wear the number 22 shirt and is just awaiting international clearance, the club confirmed.

“I’m really happy to be back here,” Willian said. “I think it’s a great opportunity again to play for this club, and I’m fully motivated to get on the pitch and do things well for this club.

“I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back, and I think we can do good things until the end of the season, so I can’t wait to start with my teammates and do good things inside the pitch.”

Willian first joined the Whites on a one-year deal in 2022, helping the team to a top-half finish in the Premier League and bagging the club’s goal of the season against Nottingham Forest.

He then signed a 12-month extension, racking up a final tally of 17 goal involvements in 67 appearances.

Fulham owner Tony Khan added: “I’m delighted to welcome Willian back to Fulham Football Club.

“He made a great impact during his time at the club previously, he is excited to come back and play for Marco [Silva] again, our supporters and everyone at the club are very happy that he’s rejoined us for the remainder of the season.”