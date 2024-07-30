Arsenal set to sign 2024 Euros winner as Barcelona withdraw interest in midfielder
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the 2024 Euros, Spain emerged victorious over England in the final to take home the trophy - but now, one of Spain’s most reliable players at the tournament could be headed in the opposite direction.
For years, Mikel Merino has been a stalwart of Real Sociedad’s midfield. But the 28-year-old is looking to head for greener pastures, and club president Jokin Aperribay has confirmed that he will allow Merino to speak with other clubs. Now, having already secured the services of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, it appears Merino is next on Arsenal’s shopping list.
Two weeks ago, Atletico Madrid seemed keen to purchase Merino after also signing Euros teammate Robin Le Normand - but they were quickly shot down. Arsenal and Barcelona became the final two clubs Merino had narrowed his options down to.
However, the Catalan side have brought an end to their interest in Merino, with rumours suggesting that they are instead targeting fellow Spaniard Dani Olmo - a former La Masia graduate who shone for Spain during the tournament.
This leaves the Gunners uncontested in the race for Merino - and with a year left on his contract may get him for a cut price - but they could still find themselves paying a transfer fee of up to £30m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.