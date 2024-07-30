Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal’s path to securing the services of a Euros-winning superstar has been cleared of practially all opposition.

At the 2024 Euros, Spain emerged victorious over England in the final to take home the trophy - but now, one of Spain’s most reliable players at the tournament could be headed in the opposite direction.

For years, Mikel Merino has been a stalwart of Real Sociedad’s midfield. But the 28-year-old is looking to head for greener pastures, and club president Jokin Aperribay has confirmed that he will allow Merino to speak with other clubs. Now, having already secured the services of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, it appears Merino is next on Arsenal’s shopping list.

Two weeks ago, Atletico Madrid seemed keen to purchase Merino after also signing Euros teammate Robin Le Normand - but they were quickly shot down. Arsenal and Barcelona became the final two clubs Merino had narrowed his options down to.

Mikel Merino scored one goal in seven games during Spain’s victorious 2024 Euros campaign. | Getty Images

However, the Catalan side have brought an end to their interest in Merino, with rumours suggesting that they are instead targeting fellow Spaniard Dani Olmo - a former La Masia graduate who shone for Spain during the tournament.