Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Ademola Lookman. | Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool are chasing a former Everton player in the transfer market.

The summer transfer window has been a relatively quiet one for Arsenal. They have brought Riccardo Calafiori to the club in a highly-lauded move, but have yet to make a signing of Declan Rice’s calibre in 2023 - can they pull something out of the bag in the final nine days of the window?

The Gunners are set to lock horns with Liverpool over the signature of a former Everton player - meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are ‘close’ to sealing a deal that would see an Arsenal striker move to the City Ground. His time at Arsenal seems to be grinding to a halt - can he reinvigorate his career in the Midlands?

Arsenal and Liverpool to ‘fight’ over Ademola Lookman transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for Europa League winner Ademola Lookman, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes. While Atalanta do not want to let Lookman go, their hand will be forced if a big enough offer comes in.

Last season, Lookman made 45 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta, scoring 17 goals and notching up 10 assists along the way. It is no surprise that both the Gunners and the Reds want to bring him on board - as things stand, his transfer price remains unclear.

Eddie Nketiah ‘close’ to Nottingham Forest move

Eddie Nketiah’s time at Arsenal could soon come to a close. According to a report from The Athletic, the former Leeds United loanee is ‘close’ to secure a move to Nottingham Forest after falling out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.

As things stand, Arsenal are hoping to receive a fee of no less than £30 million for Nketiah’s services. Furthermore, Nketiah and his agents have yet to reach an agreement with the Tricky Trees over his personal contract at the club - currently, the deal seems to be progressing as normal.