Arsenal takes transfer blow after 'dream' interview as Gunners flop given 'green light'
With the last 16 of Euro 2024 now in the books, it’s time to take a quick break from international football - here are all the biggest Arsenal transfer rumours from today.
Arsenal have suffered a blow, as one of their transfer targets has revealed he ‘likes’ two other clubs in the race for his signature - meanwhile, a Gunners midfielder has been given the ‘green light’ to leave the club.
Riccardo Calafiori ‘likes’ West Ham United and Chelsea, does not mention Arsenal
Arsenal certainly appear to have an interest in Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori - however, the interest may not be mutual, based on a recent interview he conducted.
In the interview, Calafiori said that his ‘dream’ would be to play in the Premier League at some point in the future - he then went on to say that he ‘really likes’ West Ham United and Chelsea. The 22-year-old did not mention Arsenal in his list of endorsements.
Speaking in a recent interview with Italian outlet Voce Giallo Rossa, Calafiori said: "My dream would be to play in the Premier League. I really like West Ham or Chelsea."
Albert Sambi Lokonga given ‘green light’ for Sevilla transfer
Suffice to say, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s time at Arsenal has not gone according to plan. A clean break may be the best result for all parties - and this may happen soon, as the player has been given the ‘green light’ to move on loan to Sevilla, with an obligation to buy clause in his contract.
This is according to a report from Mail Online. Lokonga initially made the jump to the Emirates Stadium back in 2021, when he signed from Anderlecht for a fee of £17.2 million. Since then, he has made just 25 Premier League appearances for the Gunners - much of his stint in North London has been characterised by loan moves away from the club.