Liverpool to 'break the bank' for Manchester United target as Newcastle United and Everton 'want' Reds flop
The last 16 of Euro 2024 has now concluded. England are gearing up for their quarter final clash with Switzerland on Saturday, July 6 - in the meantime, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours in the Premier League from today.
Liverpool and Newcastle United are both eyeing up a long-term Manchester United transfer target - additionally, the Toon, alongside Everton, have been linked with a move for a former Liverpool midfielder.
Liverpool and Newcastle United in race to sign Adrien Rabiot
Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot, according to a recent report from Football365.
Rabiot is currently available on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract at Juventus. As such, he could be a massive bargain for his potential suitors. Liverpool, Newcastle and United aren’t the only ones - AC Milan are also thought to be in the mix.
On Rabiot’s transfer status, journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Adrien Rabiot is technically a free agent now after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of June. Juventus want to keep the player and their proposal remains on the table: around €7m net salary per season, but Juve won’t offer more.”
Newcastle, Wolves and Everton all ‘chasing’ Arthur Melo
Liverpool fans will not remember Arthur Melo fondly (if they remember him at all) - the Brazilian struggled to make an impact at Anfield while on loan from Juventus. Nevertheless, Everton, Newcastle and Wolves are all willing to give the 27-year-old a second chance in the Premier League, according to a report from Tuttosport [via TEAMtalk].
Still a Juventus player, Arthur is struggling to carve out a regular spot in their squad. Additionally, he is thought to be ‘interested’ in a return to the Premier League to ‘right the wrongs’ of his Liverpool stint.