Arsenal defender Gabriel has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new long-term contract.

The Brazil defender, 27, who was one of Arsenal’s star performers last season, had two years to run on his current deal.

Gabriel’s contract extension, understood to be a four-yeal deal, will be viewed a major boost for the Gunners ahead of what is due to be a pivotal summer.

Gabriel told the club’s website: “Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium.

“I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.

“I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot. I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.”

Gabriel played 42 matches for Arsenal last season before a hamstring tear sustained in his side’s 2-1 win over Fulham on April 1 cut short his campaign.

The central defender, who scored five times last term, had to have surgery on the injury, but it is hoped that he will be ready for the new season.

Arsenal announced earlier this week that midfielder Jorginho and defender Kieran Tierney will leave the club when their deals expire at the end of the month.

Midfielder Thomas Partey’s contract is also due to expire but talks over an extension are ongoing.