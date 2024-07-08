Arsenal star's future 'in jeopardy' as Gunners table 'swap' deal for Barcelona ace

Arteta could sell Zinchenko in the summer. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are plotting a swap deal to snap up a Barcelona star.

With England’s semi final place at Euro 2024 booked, we can all relax - for now. Before the Three Lions take on The Netherlands in the penultimate stage of the competition, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours around Arsenal today.

A Gunners player could see his time at the Emirates Stadium come to an end soon, thanks to the presence of an incoming star - in the meantime, Arsenal have put forth a swap deal to try and sign a Barcelona ace.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future at Arsenal ‘in jeopardy’ as Mikel Arteta ‘could’ sell player

It could be the end of the line for Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal. The Gunners are on the cusp of bringing Riccardo Calafiori to the club from Bologna - as such, this would leave the Ukrainian as surplus to requirements.

This is according to a report from the Daily Express. Should the deal for Calafiori be completed, Mikel Arteta will put Zinchenko up for sale - he fell out of favour with the Gunners head coach midway through last season.

Arsenal offer £30 million plus Eddie Nketiah for Barcelona’s Raphinha

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer transfer window. To do this, the Gunners have put forth an offer of £30 million plus Eddie Nketiah as part of a swap deal for Barcelona star Raphinha, according to a report from TEAMtalk.