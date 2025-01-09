As Tottenham’s new goalkeeper Antonín Kinský makes his dream debut against Liverpool, who is his dad? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Antonín Kinský has made his debut for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup after joining the team from Slavia Prague.

Antonín Kinský put in an assured debut performance as Tottenham’s new goalkeeper as the club beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Antonín Kinský made his debut on Wednesday January 8 after only completing a permanent transfer to Spurs on Sunday January 5.

After the match, Antonín Kinský was asked if the match was the best moment of his life and he said: "I am a big dreamer. I always like to make my own visions but I would never have dreamed this. I am really happy for the whole club and I am so happy for me and happy for the whole team."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou commented on Antonín Kinský and said: "We sensed his confidence when we first spoke to him. That is a big occasion for a young lad and he handled himself outstandingly."

Although Antonín Kinský is only 21-years old, he is already being compared to legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech. He also comes from a goalkeeping pedigree and both his father and grandfather were footballers.

The BBC reported that “Antonin Kinsky Sr is a former goalkeeper with almost 400 games across the Czech and Russian leagues and five international caps. Since his childhood, Kinsky Jr has dreamed about achieving similar success in goal - and looks to be on the right pathway.

“His dad has been supportive all along, also during negotiations with Tottenham.”

After the match, 21-year-old Antonín Kinský was seen embracing his sister Andrea after going over to a section of the home fans, his father had also flown over to see his son make his debut for Spurs.