The Nigeria forward was in celebratory mood after her side’s surprise win against host Australia and the FIFA World Cup 2023.

It was a night to remember for Nigeria as they defeated host nation Australia 3-2 on home turf in an exhilarating game at the Suncorp Stadium - and one player was particularly happy in the aftermath of the victory!

Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala secured a memorable victory for the Super Falcons down under and ensured they will need only a point to quality for the knockout stages of the tournament, while Australia are left facing elimation after the shock defeat.

“Each tournament I want to make sure I give everything. Fight for this team and fight for this badge. This is the best country in the world” said the 28-year-old as she gave a passionate post-match interview where she appeared to shout: “Nigeria for life! Let’s f***king go!”, over the noise of the stadium before running off to continue her celebrations.

Scoring just eight minutes after her introduction to the field, Barcelona striker made history with her winning strike by becoming the first player to score in three consecutive World Cups for Nigeria and was clearly delighted as she continued her amazing season in front of goal. Oshola has already lifted the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Liga F title with club side Barcelona this season and will now be eyeing progress in this summer’s World Cup after Nigeria’s impressive early tournament form.

The forward was actually expected to miss the vital clash with Australia was passed a late fitness test to allow her to take a place amongst the substitutes bench - and she required only eight minutes to make her mark after replacing in Ifeoma Onumonu in the 64th minute.

Profiting from sloppy Australia defending, the Super Falcons’ striker made no mistake in front of goal to hammer home the clincing third goal a the thrilling encounter that had viewers gripped.

